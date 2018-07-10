SAN ANTONIO — A young San Antonio man who went from having normal vision to blindness in a matter of months is continuing to inspire others.

We first introduced you to 22-year-old Devin Kanney in a story we did in July. Kanney started having blurry vision when he was playing a football video game. After he went to the eye doctor and then, a neuro-optometrists office, he completed a genetic test that came back with disheartening results. He was diagnosed with leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, a rare genetic disease that leads to blindness and is irreversible.

The diagnosis changed Kanney’s life in many ways. The ability to no longer see forced him to give up everyday activities that once seemed simple. He gave up his favorite hobbies like football and driving. But Kanney continued to work as a server at a local restaurant. He would even use a magnifying glass to read and his co-workers would help him punch in the orders. He told Eyewitness News that he wants to become a counselor to help other people.

"It would be a little easier or maybe helpful to people being that I'm blind. So, if I can get through this, they could get through whatever they're going through," Kanney said. "We can still do everything that everybody else can do, it's just with a slight degree of difficulty. We are still capable of doing everything."

Erica Rodriguez, Kanney’s mother, sat down for a live in-studio interview Sunday morning on Eyewitness News to give an update. She said since the story aired, a handful of families near the San Antonio area reached out her. They shared how Kanney’s story impacted them and shared their own loved one's struggles with this rare disease. She said while this journey has been difficult, she is building a strong support system with those families.

There’s an upcoming walk that will benefit research for LHON. It’s called the Energy for Life Walkathon: Central Texas. It’s free and happening Saturday, October 13th at 15500 Sun Light Near Way in Pflugerville. You can get more information here.

Rodriguez also has a specific fundraiser that will help raise money for research through the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. If you want to help, click here.

