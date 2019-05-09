A stabbing victim was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a "heated argument" in the 600 block of El Monte Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, Juan Samudio, 49, was stabbed in the legs and the back just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The stabbing suspect, Angel Paulino-Lerdo, 40, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Samudio was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition was "serious, but not life-threatening," according to the spokesperson with SAPD.