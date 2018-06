A San Antonio man convicted of murder has now been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

David Villarreal was handed a guilty verdict Monday in court.

He was arrested for slashing the throat of Aaron Estrada in October of 2015 at the Indian Hollow apartments on West Avenue near Wurzbach Parkway.

