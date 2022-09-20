San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years for producing child pornography

Dominguez produced images of a six-year-old child performing sexual acts and sent those images over the internet, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for production of child sexual abuse material.

Officials say that Bobby Dominguez, 35, produced images of a six-year-old child performing sexual acts and sent those images over the internet.

“Judge Ezra sentenced Dominguez to the statutory maximum sentence in this case, 30 years without parole” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “The judge’s comments on how life-altering Dominguez’s callous actions are for the young victim are true. I am thankful this predator is behind bars and the healing process can begin for this child.”

Back in November of 2020, Dominguez pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and has been in federal custody since his arrest in December of 2018.

“The FBI is committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation,” said FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. “This is a horrific crime and we will do everything in our power to hold perpetrators accountable for these heinous acts. Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, this individual is now off the streets.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.