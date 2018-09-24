SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police arrested a man accused of posing as a maintenance worker before sexually assaulting a woman at her apartment back in July.

Police are not disclosing the address or identity of the victim for her safety.

An affidavit obtained by KENS 5 states that 28-year-old David Baldomero Rodriguez identified himself as a maintenance man at the victim's apartment on July 6 before the sexual assault occurred.

The victim let Rodriguez into her apartment after he said he needed to see if a leak downstairs was coming from her apartment, according to the affidavit.

After some time, the victim told police she went to check on the man in her bathroom when she found him with a stocking mask over his head. According to police, that's when Rodriguez allegedly forced the victim onto her bed and demanded that she give him oral sex or be killed. She told police Rodriguez said 'it was his last time of having some fun,' the affidavit read.

The victim reported the incident to San Antonio police and identified Rodriguez as the suspect on July 10.

Police contacted Rodriguez on August 22 and scheduled an interview for August 24. The suspect was a no-show at the scheduled interview.

On September 5, police went to the suspect's job and last known address which appeared to be vacant. The next day, the employer told police Rodriguez had resigned two weeks prior.

An arrest warrant was granted on September 7.

Police were able to take Rodriguez into custody on Sunday afternoon.

He's been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

