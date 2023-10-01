San Antonio man killed on his birthday during suspected robbery

No arrests have been made in the death of 28-year-old Octavion "Tayy" Hoskins. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a homicide on the northwest side.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive.

According to police, two men were shot. One of the victims, Octavion “Tayy” Hoskins, died from his injuries. He was killed on his 28th birthday.

Hoskins’ death has caused devastation across state lines. His parents live in Michigan.

“His father is hurting,” said Javeeta Kyle, Hoskins’ aunt. “His mother, his wife, his children, his grandparents; we are all hurting,”

Oscar Hampton is trying to piece together what happened. Through conversations with detectives, Hampton believes his son was killed during a robbery.

“They were going to sell a PlayStation,” said Hampton. “From what I was told, the guy that was with my son was the one selling the PlayStation. He asked my son to ride with him because he didn’t want to go by himself.”

Police have released few details, but say the suspects opened fire and drove off.

“He did not deserve to be killed like that,” Kyle said.

According to Kyle, her nephew was a family man who did everything for his four children.

Hampton can’t believe he will never see his son again.

“Going fishing, him calling me and referring to me as ‘pops,’” Hampton teared up.

Hoskins’ family is pleading for information.

“If anybody at the apartment complex was looking out their window and saw something or if they were sitting in their cars, please speak up,” said Kyle. “We just want justice for Octavion.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe to bring Hoskins’ body back home to Michigan.

You can also Cash App Hampton at $Xman0328.