'I don't regret it' | San Antonio man hit by car trying to help victim near John Jay High School

Sergio Cortez was hit by a car during a chaotic fight and shooting near the west-side high school last week.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio father was nearly killed while doing the right thing.

Sergio Cortez was hit by a car during a chaotic fight and shooting near John Jay High School last week. He said he was running to help an injured person when he was struck.

Meanwhile, San Antonio Police officials said the driver just kept going.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the car which investigators say hit the father.

Last Thursday, police say a large fight which broke out near the west-side high school escalated to a shooting.

"We hear gun shots back to back," Cortez said. "We started to see a bunch of kids in the back of the fields. One of the kids was yelling for help."

In the surveillance video released by SAPD, Cortez can be seen running to help one of the injured. He never made it after, according to police, a black car hit Cortez and took off.

"They just took off and didn't even bother looking back," the father said. "Nothing."

The 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he has been ever since. His spinal cord is broken.

"I am pretty banged up on both sides of my body," he said.

He just went through one surgery, and says the pain is unbearable. But he also said he doesn't regret putting himself in harm's way to help a stranger.

"Nobody deserves to be shot out there, left to die," he said.

Cortez, surrounded by family, is grateful to be alive.

"Your life can be taken in a blink of an eye," he said.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the identity of suspects is asked to call detectives at (210)207-7385.

Northside ISD tells KENS 5 that none of the people involved are current students of the high school.