SAN ANTONIO — Not everyone has paid family leave, so when it comes to having a baby mothers have to take time off from work, many without getting a paycheck. That goes for dads too. But fathers from around the country are gathering in Washington, D.C. tomorrow trying to change that.

"I'm going to DC to talk about paternity leave and the importance of that for the nation," said Kevin Denny who has a 23 month old and is expecting a baby girl due on November 6th, but his current employer offers no paid or unpaid paternity maternity leave. He added, "I started a petition to say hey we probably should have this here. We are big enough to at least afford it. Why don't we have this? Why don't we offer that?"

He also went a step further. Denny told us, "I was like hey I think we really should do this. I connected with PaidLeave.US and said hey, I need some information to gather about how can I discuss this with my HR department."

Then came a pretty sweet offer. He said, "Next thing you know they're like the Dove Men+Care thing, we are going to send you to DC." For "Dads Day of Action!" Where Dadvocates will ask Congress to take action on Paid Family Leave.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in March of 2018 only 17 percent of all civilian workers had access to paid family leave, but 89 percent had access to unpaid family leave.

Denny told us, "The first six months is so important for one, for the mother and child relationship, so if we are going to focus on the mother and child relationship somebody has to focus also more on the mother and who better to do that then the husband, or partner, the father."

Denny says the most important part is starting the discussion and putting family first so moms and dads can be there together for those first few months of their child's life. He said, "Alright my son is going to be like mama mama mama mama mama, for six months, and then soon he will be like data data data data data for the rest of his life or something like that."

