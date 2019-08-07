SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old was killed in a forklift accident on the city's east side on the Fourth of July.

According to a police report, the forklift flipped onto the man at a business on Binz-Engelmen Road. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and found he had a faint pulse. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Family identified the man as Demonte Fisher. His death was ruled an accident, but police continue to investigate.

Family members told KENS 5 that he was not a licensed forklift operator and shouldn't have been near the heavy piece of machinery.