Man arrested for stealing $30k in collectibles from westside storage unit

Francisco Cepeda was arrested for Burglary and San Antonio police say he could be facing more charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A man wanted in connection to stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles from a west side storage facility has been arrested.

According to San Antonio Police 36-year-old Francisco Cepeda is accused of breaking into a storage unit off Tezel Rd, and he’s now facing burglary charges.

The victim reported the thefts to police on July 17, according to an arrest warrant.

He told investigators an estimated $30,000 worth of high-end collectible toys had been stolen from his storage unit.

According to that arrest warrant, surveillance video captured a man breaking into the same unit multiple times. Investigators later got a tip that led to the discovery of the stolen items, and the name of a suspect.

Investigators compared images of Cepeda to the man caught on camera burglarizing the storage unit, and arrested Cepeda last week.

Cepeda’s bond was set at $1,200. He posted bond later the same day and was released from jail.