A San Antonio man is behind bars after police said he set a fire on his ex-wife’s car last week.

A woman called police on September 13 at about 5 a.m. after she was startled by a car alarm and noticed her vehicle on fire. She told police her ex-husband was banging on her condo door earlier that morning. She said she also had numerous threatening text messages from her ex-husband.

Officials collected evidence from the scene that matched evidence from her ex-husband’s vehicle, including matches and a bottle of lighter fluid. The damage to the front of the burned car extended into the passenger compartment, police said.

The suspect, 49-year-old Roger Thomas Trevino, has been arrested and faces arson charges.

© 2018 KENS