A man who allegedly threatened the leasing staff at a north side apartment complex has been arrested again.

43-year-old Jason Andrew Paul was arrested earlier this summer after an incident in the Grove Apartments leasing office was caught on video.

According to an affidavit, Paul confronted leasing agents in July about an eviction notice that had been left at his apartment. As he left, he was recorded on video hitting a sliding glass door, causing nearly $300 worth of damage. He was arrested for criminal mischief in that incident.

On Monday, allegedly in response to that case, Paul called the leasing office and left a belligerent message. He ended the message by threatening to “shoot” or “whip” the “ass” of the apartment’s leasing staff, according to an affidavit.

Paul was arrested and faces Retaliation charges for threatening to harm the staff of the apartments. He is in the final process of eviction, officials said.

