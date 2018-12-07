SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges after police say he followed a woman out of a bar and raped her near a golf course.

28-year-old Ernest Mejia is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Police say back in September of 2017, he followed a woman leaving a bar as she was walking home. He allegedly grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her in some bushes near the golf course.

According to an arrest report, when questioned about the victim’s claims, Mejia told police he paid her $75 to have sex and it was the first time he had paid to have sex with a prostitute.

