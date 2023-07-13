'A beautiful mark on San Antonio | Loved ones remember renowned artist Gilbert Durán

Durán helped make San Antonio colorful, and much of his artwork is located at popular spots around the city.

SAN ANTONIO — Loved ones are honoring the life and legacy of well-known artist Gilbert Durán, who recently passed away.

Karen Evans was Durán's love and art representative.

"Everything about his art is his soul," she said. "He told me I am not a man. I am an artist."

Durán, a San Antonio native was self-taught. People across the globe collect his work.

"He would come up with ideas that are just amazing," she said.

Evans visited with KENS 5 in front of a favorite piece inside 'Hola!' on South Alamo. The piece is of a Koi fish from Brackenridge Park. He used San Antonio for different landscapes.

"God gave him this gift," she said. "And he shared it with everyone."

Durán was known for his work of wildlife. Evans said his work was special and magical. His friend for more than two decades, Diego Lopez said this is a tremendous loss.

"He has left a beautiful legacy," Lopez said. "A beautiful mark on San Antonio."

