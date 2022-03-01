Long COVID-19 testing lines seen after holiday weekend with omicron variant continuing to spread

People started lining up at a drive-thru testing site on the east side dark and early at 6 a.m. on Monday – even though the location didn't open until 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — With many COVID-19 testing sites closed over the holiday weekend, dozens of people flocked to locations to get tested. On the east side, more than 80 vehicles could be seen waiting in line for a drive-thru site on Rigsby Avenue.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News reporter Sue Calberg noticed more than 80 cars lined up, waiting for the testing location (at 2830 Rigsby Avenue) to open at 9 a.m. People in line told her some vehicles were in line as early as 6 a.m., although the site didn't open until 9 a.m.

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

At 2830 Rigsby there are more than 80 cars in line as they open for business at 9am for COVID testing#kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Ppi5Rui2zS — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 3, 2022

Here's a Testing Sites Locator to help you find the testing location closest to you in San Antonio.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.