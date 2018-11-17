SAN ANTONIO — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at San Antonio Zoo, and it all kicked off Friday with Mariachi singer Sebastien De La Cruz and San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker.

On Friday night crowds gathered for a sneak preview of the Whataburger Zoo Lights Christmas experience. The atmosphere was filled with Christmas spirit, sounds of mariachi carols and smells of tamales.

De La Cruz and Walker pulled the lever that set off the opening light show just moments before De La Cruz serenaded the crowd with his heart-warming rendition of "Feliz Navidad."

As the cool air set in for the night, many gathered for more mariachi magic, mingling and a warm meal in Mrs. Claus's Cocina. It wouldn't be a zoo party without a few party animals, of course, and camel rides were among the main attractions of the night.

This holiday experience continues at San Antonio Zoo until the end of December.

© 2018 KENS