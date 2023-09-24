San Antonio Library needs your help 'Bookmarking the Town'

SAN ANTONIO — Many of us love to share what we’re streaming right now, but what about sharing what we’re reading?
That’s the goal of a new campaign from the San Antonio Public Library Foundation called "Bookmark the Town."
Here’s how it works:
- Go to the Bookmark SA webpage, make a $20 dollar donation, and then pick it up from one of six locations. Then grab a dry erase marker and write down your favorite book or what you’re reading now, and place the sign in your yard.
- Snap a selfie of you with your yard sign and post on social media using the hashtag #bookmarksa.
- And finally, challenge your friends and neighbors to get a yard sign and share what they’re reading.
According to the Library Foundation, it’s about promoting literacy by getting the community to talk about books.
“We really try and get kids excited about reading,” said Amy Hone,SAPLF Executive Director. “And what we've been seeing is that because these kiddos spent so long at home during COVID, they're just not as engaged as as they used to be. So we really think that it's our job to get out there and and get kids to drag their parents to the libraries because there are so many things that the libraries have to offer.”
They also have mugs and tote bags from the Library Foundation available for purchase. These can only be picked up at the SAPLF Office Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.
The campaign runs now until December 30.
CLICK HERE for more information.
