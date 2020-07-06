San Antonio lawyer offers free representation for arrested protesters

"Some people are being way overcharged and charged with higher things just because they were peacefully protesting," attorney Ted Wenske said.

While things have been peaceful over the last few days the same couldn't be said last week as demonstrations escalated on Saturday and Tuesday night arrests were made and that's where Ted Wenske and his law firm comes in.

"We saw a lot of people being brutalized by police and arrested unfairly, and we think arrested without cause in a way that wouldn't hold up in court," attorney Ted Wenske, said.

"So we decided in order to help protect those protesters' rights and contribute to the fight that we would offer those legal services pro bono."

At least 14 people have been arrested in San Antonio over the last week related to the peaceful protest turned riots.

Wenske said they will take on representation on a case by case basis.

"Any person that comes to me with a rioting charge we would look into it a little bit more," Wenske said. "Some people are being way overcharged and charged with higher things just because they were peacefully protesting and so as part of our representation and what we're accepting is clients that we believe were not rioting but may have been overcharged in that aspect."

Charges Wenske says take away from the true message these protesters want to give. A message he says we all should be listening to.

"That's the only way we can create change is by listening and trying to understand the best that we can."