SAN ANTONIO — The Baby Cafe is once again open for business, but under a new name: the San Antonio Lactation Support Center. They celebrated their re-opening Tuesday morning.

Kristina Chavez has an 11- and 13-year-old child, but remembers the first days as a new mom. "I was a first-time mom and I was young so everything was very new for me," she said.



She said the San Antonio Lactation Support Center helped her in a big way.

"That's when they really helped me out to figure out how to latch correctly, when I should be nursing, what's normal feeding cues, and what I need to be alert about."



"If you've never breast-fed, you don't truly appreciate the fact that while it is a natural thing, it's hard. It's really hard," said Public Health Director and Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger, who has two children of her own. When she was a first-time mother she said it wasn't easy for her, either. She told us, "You have all these questions because the baby is crying. Is it because she's hungry? Is it because I'm not doing something right?"



Formerly known as "The Baby Cafe," the San Antonio Lactation Support Center has been open for about five years and has served over 4,000 mothers. Dr. Bridger said, "We are going to expand our services a little bit so we can incorporate a registered nurse into the staff to help moms connect with medical services they might need."



At the center, new moms can get the help and assistance they need to learn how to breast feed, how to know if their baby is developing properly, and any other advice or answers to questions they may have. "New moms can come here," Dr. Bridger said. "They can have the support of other new moms who can say, 'yes I'm having that same problem."



"Get in here because the support is here for you, and it just lifts a lot of weight off your shoulders knowing you have women cheering you on giving you accurate and sound information," said Chavez.



For more information about the center call 210-207-7138, or check out their website.