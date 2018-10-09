As a now Category-4 Hurricane Florence barrels towards the east coast, Texas had its eye on a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean that had formed Monday.

A tropical depression could form later this week when a trough currently over the NW Caribbean Sea moves over the western Gulf of Mexico. The Atlantic tropics are extremely busy now with Hurricanes #Florence, #Isaac, #Helene & 1 other disturbance. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/poEZmmwKTE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2018

According to KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles, the current atmosphere is not conducive for development in the next 48 hours because of the placement of the Yucatan peninsula and upper-level winds.

However, as the wave drifts into the Gulf of Mexico, the atmosphere will develop into more favorable for development to create a named system, Paul said.

While a developed storm would pose more of a threat to coastal Texas, it could still turn into a very dangerous flooding event for an already-drenched San Antonio.

The National Weather Service released the following statement at 1:20 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms over the northwest Caribbean Sea are being monitored for potential tropical development during the next 5 days. As this system moves slowly northwestward towards the Texas coast mid to late this week, conditions will become more favorable for a tropical depression or storm to develop. Exact details about timing, strength, and track are difficult to determine at this time because of how weak the system currently is, but additional updates will be provided should further development occur. Regardless of development, rain chances are expected to increase next weekend as moisture from this system reaches the region.

