Across the nation, communities are mourning the lives lost after a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

In the wake of the tragedy, local organizations are reacting to the horrific shooting, calling on the community to continue to stand up against hatred.

The Anti-Defamation League released a statement on Saturday, noting that the attack occurred, "during a time where there's been a historic increase in both anti-semitic incidents and anti-semitic online harassment."

Ron Eisenberg, a member of Temple Beth-El in San Antonio, has been a victim and a witness to acts of anti-semtism in our area.

"It's the kind of tragic act that certainly Jews have experienced. For centuries, we've been a target," Eisenberg said. "In the current environment that we've been living in in this country, with so much anger and hate and a lack of leadership to condemn hate, it's not surprising that someone would do what they did in Pittsburgh."

After Saturday's attack, the Union for Reform Judaism also released a statement stating that it will continue to work with law enforcement and synagogues across the nation to enhance security.

"Fill our houses of worship as a message to those who want to keep us in fear and would prefer to drive us back into our houses," Eisenberg said. "I'm hoping that, come tomorrow and next weekend, that people will get up and go to synagogue, go to temple, go to church. In doing that, we send a message. We might be a little nervous, but we will not be intimidated."

President Donald Trump has ordered flags at federal buildings across the U.S. to be flown at half-staff in “solemn respect” for the shooting victims in Pittsburgh.

