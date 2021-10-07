San Antonio International Airport to get Whataburger

The restaurant will be located in the food court of Terminal A and will provide jobs for more than 50 people. 🍔

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, the San Antonio International Airport announced its newest arrival: Whataburger.

A press release from the San Antonio airport said the restaurant will be located in the food court of Terminal A and will provide jobs for more than 50 local employees.

“Bringing Whataburger to our hometown airport is a great way to serve fans and introduce our freshness and big flavors to visitors,“ said, Ed Nelson, President, and CEO, Whataburger. “We’re thankful to city leaders and Paradies Lagardère for making it possible.”

Whataburger has been headquartered in San Antonio since 2009 with almost $3 billion in annual sales.

“Whataburger is a global brand, a hometown favorite and it's based right here in San Antonio. This is a familiar brand and a great addition to our airport’s restaurant concessions“, said Erik Walsh, San Antonio City Manager. “It’s the result of a great new partnership. It’s a win for the entire team”.

“It’s an honor to deliver the iconic Whataburger brand to the San Antonio International Airport for travelers to enjoy,” said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO, Paradies Lagardere. “We have built great relationships with these outstanding partners and appreciate their efforts to make this vision a reality”.