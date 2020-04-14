SAN ANTONIO — A good chunk of change is coming to the San Antonio International Airport.

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) announced Tuesday that the airport is set to receive nearly $40 million. The funds were secured in the recently passed CARES Act.

This relief, which is part of the latest coronavirus relief legislation, will allow a "reprieve from matching federal funds in the Improvement Program (AIP) and supplemental discretionary grants already planned for fiscal year 2020." In turn, the airport will have payroll support and continue with planned construction and safety measures.

Representative Doggett, said, “While it is no panacea for hard times our local airports are facing, this funding will help shield San Antonio airports from any freefall."