The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is bracing for big crowds tomorrow as it marks an all-time high in travelers. Spokesperson Tonya Hope said people will see longer wait times in the early morning hours, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

"The holidays are our busiest time of year and this year is no exception," Hope said.

The airport is prepared for more people to check in compared to this time last year. Hope said it's based off the record-setting numbers the airport has seen all year.

"Just for the month of October, we saw almost 900,000 people, so we expect even more for the holiday and so we're excited for having a record-breaking month and a record-breaking year," Hope said.

Scharlene Carroll is one of those passengers. Carroll moved to San Antonio after her home was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. She said the airport was a selling point for her.

"I wanted an international airport close to my new home, so I can travel the world," Carroll said. She was one of the many who got a head start, heading to Aspen for the holiday on Tuesday. She said usually the longest line is getting through security.

"Make sure your carry-on luggage or what you're taking through TSA is approved only," Carroll said. "Don't be wearing a bunch of belts and shoes that slow down lines, because that just adds to everyone's frustrations when they trying to get on those real tight flights."

