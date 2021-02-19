San Antonio International Airport projected to open its airfield Friday

They're also reminding folks to check with your airline to confirm flight information prior to arriving at the airport.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport is projected to open its airfield at 12 p.m. Friday.

The airport told KENS 5 their "crews are working diligently to ensure safety. Once the airfield receives safety clearance, flight statuses will be determined by the airlines."

You can check their Twitter and Facebook social media accounts @SATairport for updates on the airport.