SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport is entering Phase II of its Strategic Development Plan, following a research process that determined what passengers would like to see in the airport in coming years.

"How many passengers are going to travel and what kinds of travelers, to what kinds of destinations, how big an airport system do we have now and how big does it need to be in the future and will it fit in our current geography? The city’s decision was, we’re gonna focus on that strategic location we have now," Aviation Director Russ Handy said.

As they determine what assets are needed for future expansion and upgrades, they want community input through public meetings and SASpeakup.

“Do we need runway expansion projects, a new terminal at some point, map that all out, when those alternatives should occur, environmental considerations, how do you do that being a good steward of the environment, financial feasibility- and that will go through 2020," Handy said.

Research during Phase I revealed what customers would most like to see in the airport in the future: More nonstop flights was at the top of the list, with Washington, DC, Boston and London at the top of the list.

