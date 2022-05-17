‘We don’t want revenge’: Loved ones react to new SAPD clue of man shot and killed on highway

Investigators now say they're looking for a silver Buick LeSabre in connection with the deadly incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio investigators have revealed a clue that they hope leads to an arrest and closure for the family of a young man shot in the middle of a highway earlier this month, possibly in an act of road rage.

Two weeks after the gunfire on I-35 south of Binz-Engleman Road, no one has been arrested.

But San Antonio Police officials say they're now trying to track down a 2001 or 2002 Buick LeSabre that drove up along the victim on the highway incident. Investigators said they believe someone in that car opened fire on Andrew Jacob Rangel.

Hours before he died the 29-year-old Rangel was on the phone with his best friend. It would be their last conversation.

Evan Guerrero said he misses the friend who was more like a brother.

"He is missed," he said. "He is missed a lot. It is just like a bad dream."

Police say Rangel was shot and killed after leaving work on May 4. This week, police put out a photo of the suspect's car.

"It wasn't one to two to three bullets fired," Guerrero said. "He emptied a whole clip on Andrew."

San Antonio Police are not ruling out road rage. However, Guerrero has his own opinions.

"Drew was never the type of guy to cut people off," he said. "I don't believe it was a target. I think honestly a teenager getting into that fast life of thinking that is what the world is: just touting guns."

After the shots were fired, police say, Rangel crashed his car and died. The family said police received the picture of the car from another vehicle's dash camera.

"The smallest information can go a long way," Guerrero said. "All we want is justice. We don't want revenge."

SAPD says the silver-colored LeSabre they're now looking for has untinted windows, a dark interior, an antenna on the rear right window and black rims that appear to be after-market.

Crime Stoppers has also announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can call (210)224-STOP or text "Tip 127" with the information to 274637.