SAN ANTONIO — The St. Anthony Hotel is ranked as the third best hotel in the Lone Star State, according to the results of the Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards.

The hotel features crystal chandeliers fashioned after the ones on the Titanic, floor to ceiling windows overlooking Travis Park, and a grand marble staircase.

Long known as an "architectural gem" the St. Anthony Hotel was opened in 1909 as the first luxury hotel in S.A.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, "This historic landmark hotel has just the right touch of old-school glam."