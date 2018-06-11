The City of San Antonio will be holding a free landfill day event on Saturday, November 10 at 10 locations.

To dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items, bring a copy of a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing the Solid Waste service fee and a picture ID. No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted at this event.

The locations are listed below and will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

78216 Bitters Brush Recycling Center (Brush only) 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

78227 Southside Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 5450 Castroville Rd.

78216 Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

78238 Culebra Rd. Bulky Waste and HHW Collection Center (Bulky Items & HHW only) 7030 Culebra Rd.

78219 Republic Services Landfill 7000 IH 10 E

78247 TDS Transfer Station (Bulky Items only) 11601 Starcrest​​​​​​​ customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan

78222 ​​​​​​​ Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky Items only) 2755 Rigsby Avenue

​​​​​​​ 78252 Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center (Brush only) 8963 Nelson Road

78226 ​​​​​​​ Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky Items only) 1531 Frio City Road

​​​​​​​ 78252 Waste Management Landfill 8611 Covel Road customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan



© 2018 KENS