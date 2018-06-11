The City of San Antonio will be holding a free landfill day event on Saturday, November 10 at 10 locations.

To dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items, bring a copy of a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing the Solid Waste service fee and a picture ID. No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted at this event.

The locations are listed below and will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • 78216
    • Bitters Brush Recycling Center (Brush only)
    • 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
  • 78227
    • Southside Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only)
    • 5450 Castroville Rd.
  • 78216
    • Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only)
    • 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
  • 78238
    • Culebra Rd. Bulky Waste and HHW Collection Center (Bulky Items & HHW only)
    • 7030 Culebra Rd.
  • 78219
    • Republic Services Landfill
    • 7000 IH 10 E
  • 78247
    • TDS Transfer Station (Bulky Items only)
    • 11601 Starcrest​​​​​​​
    • customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan
  • 78222​​​​​​​
    • Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky Items only)
    • 2755 Rigsby Avenue
  • 78252
    • Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center (Brush only)
    • 8963 Nelson Road
  • 78226​​​​​​​
    • Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky Items only)
    • 1531 Frio City Road
  • 78252
    • Waste Management Landfill
    • 8611 Covel Road
    • customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan
