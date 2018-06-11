The City of San Antonio will be holding a free landfill day event on Saturday, November 10 at 10 locations.
To dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items, bring a copy of a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing the Solid Waste service fee and a picture ID. No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted at this event.
The locations are listed below and will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 78216
- Bitters Brush Recycling Center (Brush only)
- 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- 78227
- Southside Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only)
- 5450 Castroville Rd.
- 78216
- Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only)
- 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- 78238
- Culebra Rd. Bulky Waste and HHW Collection Center (Bulky Items & HHW only)
- 7030 Culebra Rd.
- 78219
- Republic Services Landfill
- 7000 IH 10 E
- 78247
- TDS Transfer Station (Bulky Items only)
- 11601 Starcrest
- customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan
- 78222
- Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky Items only)
- 2755 Rigsby Avenue
- 78252
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center (Brush only)
- 8963 Nelson Road
- 78226
- Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky Items only)
- 1531 Frio City Road
- 78252
- Waste Management Landfill
- 8611 Covel Road
- customer may be required to wear a safety vest on loan
