NISD investigating middle school teacher amid claims she told students 'to go back to Africa'

The district says the middle school instructor was placed on administrative leave Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Hobby Middle School teacher has been placed on administrative leave amid claims that the instructor told students "to go back to Africa" after they didn't stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The grandmother of one of those students raised the concerns, contacting KENS 5 and saying her family had been in touch with school administrators.

Barry Perez, spokesperson for Northside ISD, told KENS 5 on Thursday afternoon that the district was investigating the matter, adding that a meeting between Hobby Middle School Principal Lawrence Carranco and the student's family had been organized.

The teacher has not been identified by the district.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

