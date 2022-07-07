San Antonio to reopen cooling centers ahead of dangerously hot weekend

City officials are also reminding residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun Friday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio prepares for another scorching weekend of afternoon temperatures well over 100 degrees, cooling centers are preparing to open and accommodate residents.

A map of those 57 cooling centers, some of which will open as soon as 7:30 a.m. Friday, can be found here.

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for our region, impacting San Antonio, Uvalde, Hondo, New Braunfels and other nearby communities.

Heat advisory now in effect for Friday. Temps up to 104, heat indices up to 108. Avoid outdoor activity, stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/niDdn6Zu93 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 7, 2022

Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 108 on Friday, and authorities are reminding community members to take precautions if they plan to be out in the sun for a prolonged period of time.

Remember these tips ahead of the latest heat wave:

Limit outdoor activity, and take frequent breaks.

Drink plenty of water.

Check in on elderly neighbors and relatives, as well as those with medical conditions.

Don't leave your child or pet alone in a car.

KENS 5 Weather Chief Bill Taylor also recommends wearing light, breathable clothing. The city, meanwhile, is reminding residents to know the signs differentiating heat stroke from heat exhaustion.

Bexar County remains under a burn ban, given how easy grass fires can spark amid this summer's lingering drought, and CPS Energy says utility customers should remain mindful of their energy consumption and sign up for energy alerts.

