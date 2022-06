Cosplay is encouraged and a performance by Amanda Solis will be held. If you buy three tickets, you will get three tickets for free!

SAN ANTONIO — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Alamo City? The San Antonio Gunslingers will be hosting a Selena Tribute night on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m.

The tribute will be taking place during the Gunslingers' game against the Albany Empire's at the Freeman Coliseum.

Cosplay is encouraged and a performance by Amanda Solis will be held. If you buy three tickets, you will get three tickets for free!