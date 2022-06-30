San Antonio Gunslingers hosting Military Appreciation Night

Free admission for all military, active duty, veterans or retired plus their families.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Gunslingers are hosting a Military Appreciation Night this Saturday, July 2 for their game vs. Albany Empire.

Admission is absolutely free for all military, active duty, veterans or retired plus their families. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free custom San Antonio Gunslingers Military Appreciation jersey.

When the game is over, stick around to hear live music from the e7 band and meet some players, and get autographs and pictures down on the field.

The San Antonio Gunslingers have now won 3 games in a row. And last Saturday night it was an overtime win vs the Carolina Cobras, 60-61 Final OT.

The game is Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. at Freeman Coliseum.

For more information, visit their website.

