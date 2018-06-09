SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man fears his gun could have been used in a murder that happened five miles away from his home.

The gun was stolen from his car. Jake Robinson sent us video, and it shows three people up to no good. He said he doesn't know how they got in to his car, because it was locked, and there was no sign of a break-in.

"There was multiple cars that got broken in to last night," he said.

His Ford Fusion in the Miller Ranch neighborhood in the northeast side was one of the cars that was hit. "Passenger seat stuff was thrown everywhere, my center console was raised," Robinson said.

He said inside that console is where he kept his gun. It was stolen.

"Normally, I keep mine in my car is there if I need to, so I like to carry it with me," he said.

Robinson said the surveillance shows three people that are responsible for the break-ins on his block.

"You have a house broken into last week, cars broken into, and now you have the possibility that these men are armed and dangerous," he said. "They like to operate in the morning, so it has us uneasy."

However, a deadly shooting that happened five minutes away from Robinson's house that occurred right after the break-in's also has him scared. The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Clouds Point.

"My biggest thing is knowing that firearm was stolen, I am trying to track it down to make sure that my firearm was not used to kill that individual," he said.

Robinson said he told Bexar County Sheriff Deputies, who told him they don't know if the two are connected.

"It has me worried a little bit, knowing that it potentially could have been used to take the life of an innocent young man," he said.

He said it has to do with the timing of everything and the proximity of the two crimes.

"It showed that three subjects that had a disagreement, and of course one of them turned up being shot," he said, "So, it kind of ties together, there were three people that were going through our neighborhood. It just looks like it is connected in some way."

Again, investigators don't know if the murder and these car burglaries are connected. If you know of the suspects in the video, contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

