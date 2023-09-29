Move Texas, organized in 2013 at the University of Texas San Antonio by a group of students, says one in three Texas voters are young people.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'Move Texas,' organized in 2013 at the University of Texas San Antonio by a group of students, says one in three Texas voters are young people.

The political action group, based out of San Antonio, says they are embracing a national movement as they work to recruit young minority voters for upcoming elections.

They say they have set a goal of registering at least 1200 such voters.

Quincy Walker, a 24-year-old Texas A&M student, said this push comes at a time of increased negative incidents occurring across the nation that parents may not be educating their children about.

"Being recruited to vote as a young black man I feel like is, at least compared to other people is probably a bit necessary because in our communities we really don't have someone to kind of corral us to go register to vote," said Quincy.

"At least for my parents, they were only little kids during the civil rights movement, whereas her parents they were. So I feel like the lessons they passed on to my mom were a pretty different time than now."

A local assistant political science professor said today's young voters are more issue driven than political.

Sanne Rijkhoff Asst. Prof. of poly sci "and parents are not encouraging their children as much. That can be because they might be discouraged."

Consultant and former chair of the Nueces County Democratic Party, Joseph Ramirez, said young people and politics have a longer-running connection than some may remember.

"Back in the '60s when a lot of the initiatives started around civil rights and voting rights, a lot of the people that came out to protest and to fight for their rights were younger people," said Ramirez.

I think you're seeing that with both Congress and our state house taking steps to eliminate some of the Voting Rights Act."

Move Texas expects to recruit many more young minority voters in the coming months.

