SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio area can expect heavy rain over the next few days, and possibly through next Thursday.

The wet weather brings the chance for flash flooding this weekend, according to KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles.

South-Central Texas could see 2-4 inches of rain through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The biggest threat for flooding will be Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

