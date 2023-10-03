All four coaches turn their chairs for San Antonio woman on 'The Voice Blind Auditions'

Rudi Gutierrez, 28, sang an updated rendition of "You Don't Own Me" by Leslie Gore.

SAN ANTONIO — A young San Antonio woman has made her way into a singing competition and just may win!

Rudi Gutierrez, 28, sang an updated rendition of "You Don't Own Me" by Leslie Gore on Monday night's episode of "The Voice Blind Auditions," which made all four judges turn around their chairs to pick her.

Prior to her audition, Gutierrez told us she was working at her family's body shop, 911 Auto Centers, on Bandera Road on the west side of San Antonio, but that wasn't really her passion. What she really wants to do is sing. And sing she did!

All four coaches turned their chairs around for her, indicating that they wanted her to be on their team. Gwen Stefani was the first to turn and she fought hard for her. Niall Horan, the Irish singer-songwriter formerly of One Direction, blocked crooner John Legend. That move made sure that Team Legend had zero chance of winning over the Alamo City beauty. Reba McEntire, who is new to coaching on The Voice this year said that Rudi's singing "touched her heart."

In the end, Rudi chose Gwen Stefani to be her coach.

Gutierrez told the audience that she believes she got her talent from her grandfather, who sadly died the year she was born. She said he loved mariachi music and could play the Spanish guitar.

It will be exciting to see how far this San Antonio rose makes it in the competition.

