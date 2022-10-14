Several apartment units damaged in Friday-afternoon blaze

Authorities are still investigating a potential cause.

SAN ANTONIO — An unknown number of people were temporarily displaced Friday afternoon after a fire broke out at a central-San Antonio home converted into several apartment units.

Though local fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes of arriving, SAFD spokesperson Doug Reed said seven individual living units were damaged. No dollar amount was provided.

Authorities are still looking into what might have caused the fire along the 800 block of Quincy Street, but Reed said it appeared to have originated behind the building before eventually spreading to the attic.

No injuries were reported.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.