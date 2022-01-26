Free fruit and nut trees offered this weekend

Free apple, apricot, avocado, orange, peach AND pecan trees... What could be better?

Those are the options this weekend available to anyone in San Antonio. The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the drive-thru event called "JAMMIN’ JAMS - Fruit and Nut Tree Adoption" at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 29 at Nelson Wolff Stadium, located at 5757 US-90 West.

It's the first of four opportunities sponsored by the city to take home a free tree. There are 600 fruit and nut trees up for grabs.

All events will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. or while supplies last. The first event is a drive-thru, so it translates to one tree per vehicle, the city said.

