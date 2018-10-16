SAN ANTONIO — The Alliance of American Football released the 10-week schedule for the San Antonio Commanders' 2019 inaugural season.

The Alamo City's latest professional football team will play its first game on Saturday, February 9 in San Antonio against the San Diego Fleet, according to AAF.

See the full schedule below:

Saturday, February 9, 2019

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders

Sunday, February 17, 2019

Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders

Sunday, February 24, 2019

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet

Saturday, March 2, 2019

San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron

Sunday, March 10, 2019

San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots

Sunday, March 17, 2019

San Antonio Commanders at Atlanta Legends

Saturday, March 23, 2019

Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders

Sunday, March 31, 2019

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Memphis Express at San Antonio Commanders

Friday, April 12, 2019

San Antonio Commanders at Salt Lake Stallions

