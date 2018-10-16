SAN ANTONIO — The Alliance of American Football released the 10-week schedule for the San Antonio Commanders' 2019 inaugural season.
The Alamo City's latest professional football team will play its first game on Saturday, February 9 in San Antonio against the San Diego Fleet, according to AAF.
See the full schedule below:
Saturday, February 9, 2019
San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders
Sunday, February 17, 2019
Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders
Sunday, February 24, 2019
San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet
Saturday, March 2, 2019
San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron
Sunday, March 10, 2019
San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots
Sunday, March 17, 2019
San Antonio Commanders at Atlanta Legends
Saturday, March 23, 2019
Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders
Sunday, March 31, 2019
Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders
Saturday, April 6, 2019
Memphis Express at San Antonio Commanders
Friday, April 12, 2019
San Antonio Commanders at Salt Lake Stallions
To purchase tickets, click here.