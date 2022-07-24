'The fans are passionate': San Antonio chosen to host XFL games

"We see a league of inclusivity. We see a league where people can compete big time."

SAN ANTONIO — Professional football is officially returning to the Alamo City beginning next year.

XFL Owners Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia – who purchased the league from Vince McMahon in 2020 – spoke at a livestreamed event where San Antonio was announced as one of eight cities which will host XFL games beginning in 2023. The others are Seattle, Las Vegas, St. Louis, Arlington, Houston, Washington D.C. and Orlando.

“These cities are dynamic. The fans are passionate. The mayors of each of these cities are beyond ecstatic,” said Garcia.

It didn't take long for Mayor Ron Nirenberg to chime in via Twitter.

Johnson and Garcia spoke at the town hall about their thought process behind wanting to buy the XFL after they filed for bankruptcy due to COVID.

"It was the easiest yes I've ever said. My goal was to play in the NFL. When Danny said let's buy the XFL I thought what an incredible opportunity," Johnson said.

Garcia is also making history as the first chairwoman.

"We see a league of inclusivity. We see a league where people can compete big time," she said.

The XFL has a partnership with Disney where all 43 games will be streamed.

Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward was announced as XFL San Antonio's head coach.

The new season will begin Feb. 18, 2023 and fans can begin buying tickets at 8 p.m., announced during the town hall.

This is a developing story.

