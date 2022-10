San Antonio FC won the regular season USL Championship and will be the #1 seed throughout the playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Football Club tied their game 2-2 against Orange County at the Toyota Field Saturday night.

San Antonio FC won the regular season USL Championship and will be the #1 seed throughout the playoffs.

SAFC earned a first round Bye and will play in the Western Conference semifinal at 7:30PM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Toyota Field.