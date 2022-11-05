How San Antonio food truck owners are being affected by rising prices

Some food truck owners have no choice but to cash out more at the pump, but one business completely changed their business model after diesel got too expensive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — According to AAA Texas, a gallon of diesel average $2.80 last year. Today, it's up to an average of $5.29 across San Antonio, making it the most expensive it has ever been.

A year ago, gas was not much of a concern for Rosy Payran and her husband Miguel when they started operating the Birrieria El Jarocho food truck. Now, with record high gas prices, Payran said they are having to adjust at a loss.

"In addition to the expenses, we still have diesel, we still have gas for the generator and then the food cost," she said. "Sometimes we don’t break even, we end up losing on some days."

Their truck is on the road sometimes six times a week, leading to refuel every two to three days. Each stop at the pump comes out $138 more or less, Payran said.

In the last week, the cheapest fuel they have come across was at $5.19 somewhere off Zarzamora Street.

At the Rose Bush food truck park on San Pedro, Santos Martinez and his wife operate the Dulce Sueños Coffee truck. When they opened in August 2021, they were successful with bring their business to different locations and events. But, they had to gas up the truck once a week and their generator almost daily.

"I couldn’t tell you how many gallons, but it definitively would break the wallet each and every single time that I would put gas in there," Martinez said.

The rising gas prices led them to put the truck in park for a while.

"At that point we said you know what, 'we need to park the truck and strictly start building our customer base here,'" Martinez said.

After changing their traveling business model to a one-location one in April, it took some time for things to pick up. Thankfully, things started to pick up, and they are starting to even out revenue coming in with their expenses.

Aside from gas prices, both Payran and Martinez said they are also feeling the impacts of inflation on other materials. The meat Payran purchases was once $2 a pound, but she's now paying $4-$5 per pound for the same meat.

Martinez has dealt with supply-chain issues for the cups they use. In August 2021, they purchased a box of 1,000 cups for $44. Now, that same box is up to $100.

"January and February are notoriously slow months for food trucks, so that compounded with rising fuel costs and inflation, it definitely hurt during January and February," Martinez said.

Both Payran and Martinez said they are doing everything they can to avoid raising their prices to match the market. Although, Martinez says it does come up every time they're balancing their books.