Due to the winter storm that moved through the area, the San Antonio Food Bank said they will be offering extra services this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank will be offering extra services on Friday and Saturday to help with the aftermath of the winter storm that moved through the San Antonio area Thursday, the food bank said.

Those who are in need of immediate food, household supplies or pet food can call the food bank helpline at (210) 431-8326 or click here.