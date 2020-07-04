SAN ANTONIO — The President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, Eric Cooper, is inviting members of the local faith communities to join in a period of prayer and fasting for those responding to and affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The invitation comes as many are already partaking in such practices in the days leading up to the celebration of Easter Sunday.

It is asked that meals skipped as part of a "fast offering" be shared to support the food bank's response effort. Any funds shared from meals skipped will go to the Food Bank or to a church food pantry of the individual's choosing.

“We are often saying we need 4 things to run our business: food, time, money, and voice. And this gift of voice to us can definitely be the gift of prayer. Our community needs our prayer. Those on the frontline of the response need our prayer. And for sure those suffering through this crisis require our prayer,” said Cooper.

For more information, visit the San Antonio Food Bank's website here.