At least eight San Antonio firefighter units were responding to a house fire near the Alamodome Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Cactus Street downtown.

Views from Chopper 5 showed a large home fully engulfed in flames by 5:10 p.m.

It was not clear how the fire started, or if there were any occupants in the home.

Further details were not immediately available.

