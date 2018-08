Family and friends said their final farewell to a San Antonio firefighter.

Lieutenant Max Welten died last Friday. His funeral was held Thursday. We sent photojournalist Cliff Goyang.

Welten was described as a good man who left a strong legacy with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The processional started at O’Connor High School and rolled through downtown Helotes, arriving at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

© 2018 KENS