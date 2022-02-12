San Antonio firefighter dies after long battle with cancer, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter, Lieutenent Shody Henshaw has died on Friday evening Feb. 11 after a long battle with occupational cancer, according to a SAFD Facebook post.
Henshaw entered the SAFD in 1998 and most recently served in the Training Division, the post says.
"With a presence and personality larger than life, Shody was a friend to many and known by all in the SAFD. Our SAFD family extends our most sincere condolences and sympathy to the Henshaw family, and hope they all know that they will forever be a part of our family," SAFD says.
Funeral arrangements are still pending.