Around 100 firefighters respond to large structure fire

San Antonio Fire officials said crews arriving at the scene were met with large flames and heavy smoke.

SAN ANTONIO — Several businesses suffered damage after a massive fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, initiating a response of around 100 firefighters, officials said.

The call for the fire came out just before 3:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Wye Drive. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when crews pulled out of their fire stations to respond, they saw heavy fire and immediately called for backup resources.

SAFD said there was heavy smoke and fire when they arrived, and all occupants of the commercial business area were evacuated. The crews not only battled heavy fire, but wind as well.

The structure housed 18 businesses inside, as many as five of which may have suffered fire damage, according to SAFD. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

