SAFD extinguishes large fire at abandoned northeast-side warehouse

No injuries were reported in the evening blaze.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews could be seen battling massive flames at an abandoned warehouse along the 4700 block of Rittiman Road on Thursday night.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said no one appeared to be hurt in the fire, which sparked shortly before 9 p.m. and drew a response of nearly 40 units. A cause has not yet been determined.

By 9:45 p.m. large flames were no longer visible, but crews remained on scene to extinguish hotspots. With the sound of fire crews banging in the now-destroyed building behind him, Hood said the structure's deteriorating conditions made it particularly hazardous.

Hood cited the possibility of "human activity" in and around the building, despite its apparent vacancy.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

